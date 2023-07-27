Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus

‘Bit of news’ - manager provides transfer update amid pursuit of Everton forward

Preston North End, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Everton’s Tom Cannon.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST

Ryan Lowe is hoping that he'll get some positive transfer news this week as Preston North End continue to pursue Tom Cannon.

The Everton striker enjoyed a fine loan spell at Deepdale during the second half of last season. Cannon struck eight goals in 21 games in what was his maiden taste of regular senior football.

Preston are keen for Cannon to return for the 2023-24 campaign. The 20-year-old has been training with the Toffees during the summer and started the opening friendly of pre-season - a 2-1 win against Swiss side Stade Nyonaiss.

Most Popular

Cannon was absent for both games of last weekend's double-header against Wigan Athletic and Tranmere with a hamstring issue. However, he was spotted watching Preston as they took on Aberdeen on the same day.

And after Preston's clash against Fleetwood on Tuesday, Lowe provided a transfer update. He told the club's website: “I love not being on social media, I don’t get bombarded!

“We need a couple more in the door but we’re working, not round the clock because I like my sleep, but we’re working hard to get them done.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bit of news towards the weekend, but as long as we’ve got them in for the first game of the season I’ll be happy.”

Preston's Championship rivals Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are also among the clubs said to be keen on Cannon.

Related topics:Ryan LowePreston North EndSunderlandSheffield Wednesday