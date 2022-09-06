Ben Brereton Diaz was linked with moves to Everton, Leeds United and Fulham on summer transfer deadline day.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has insisted there was ‘no opportunity’ for Ben Brereton Diaz to leave before the summer transfer window closed.

Everton were keen to sign the forward on deadline day last week as they looked to bolster their attacking options.

However, the Toffees reportedly had a bid turned down the Brereton Diaz, who scored 22 goals in the Championship last season.

Premier League rivals Leeds United and Fulham were also linked with the Chile international.

Brereton Diaz has started this campaign in rampant form, bagging four times in nine appearances so far.

And Tomasson revealed that Blackburn were always planning on rebuffing interest as they bid for promotion.

What’s been said

The Rovers manager told the Lancashire Telegraph: “After the game against Blackpool I brought him home, closed the door and he wasn’t allowed to leave the house.

“There was no opportunity for him to go away.

“First, a big compliment to Ben the way he’s been acting, he’s been very professional, not every player is like that in a difficult situation.

“He’s 23 and done all the right things to help his team-mates, the club and his only focus has been on the pitch.

“A big compliment for Ben and I’m happy we kept him.”

Will Everton make another move to Diaz?

Some fans were left disappointed Everton did not bolster their firepower up front before the transfer window closed.

Although the Toffees recruited Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil - from Brighton and Burnley respectively - there have been some concerns that Richarlison has not been sufficiently replaced after his exit to Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank Lampard seemed happy with his options, though, when speaking after Saturday's goalless draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

It is only a short period until the January transfer window opens with the season pausing for the World Cup in November and Everton could reassess their options.

What's more, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to training this week to give the Blues a marked boost.