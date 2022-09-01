Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all been linked with Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has reiterated he hopes to keep Ben Brereton-Diaz before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The striker is reportedly coveted by several clubs ahead of the window closing at 23.00 BST this evening - including Everton.

Brereton-Diaz plundered 22 goals for Blackburn last season, while he netted for the third time this term in their 1-0 win over Blackpool last night.

The Chile international is into the final year of his Ewood Park deal, which means he could be available if the Championship outfit don’t want to risk losing him for free at the end of the term.

Fulham are said to have lodged a bid for Brereton-Diaz but Tomasson wants the 23-year-old to stay at the Lancashire outfit.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “Let’s wait and see, I hope so.

“Ben has great quality, works hard for the team.

“When I arrived here he didn’t work so hard without the ball but now he’s flying around with a smile on his face.