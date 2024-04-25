'Bless him' - Sean Dyche gives Vitalii Mykolenko injury update after Everton's derby victory

Everton injury news on Vitalii Mykolenko after the 2-0 victory against Liverpool.
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Apr 2024, 07:30 BST
Vitalii Mykolenko. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)Vitalii Mykolenko. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Vitalii Mykolenko. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Everton will find more out about the extent of Vitalii Mykolenko's injury he suffered in the Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool.

The left-back was forced to be substituted at half-time in the Blues' huge triumph at Goodison Park that moved them eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target for Sean Dyche's side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mykolenko landed awkwardly on his ankle before the break. He received treatment and carried on until the interval when he was replaced by Ashley Young.

On Mykolenko's injury, Everton boss Dyche said at his post-match press conference: "We'll know more tomorrow but he soldiered on first half, bless him. It's an ankle, by the way, but we won't know more until tomorrow."

Related topics:Sean DychePremier LeagueDominic Calvert-Lewin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.