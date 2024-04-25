'Bless him' - Sean Dyche gives Vitalii Mykolenko injury update after Everton's derby victory
Everton will find more out about the extent of Vitalii Mykolenko's injury he suffered in the Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool.
The left-back was forced to be substituted at half-time in the Blues' huge triumph at Goodison Park that moved them eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target for Sean Dyche's side.
Mykolenko landed awkwardly on his ankle before the break. He received treatment and carried on until the interval when he was replaced by Ashley Young.
On Mykolenko's injury, Everton boss Dyche said at his post-match press conference: "We'll know more tomorrow but he soldiered on first half, bless him. It's an ankle, by the way, but we won't know more until tomorrow."
