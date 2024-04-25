Vitalii Mykolenko. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Everton will find more out about the extent of Vitalii Mykolenko's injury he suffered in the Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool.

The left-back was forced to be substituted at half-time in the Blues' huge triumph at Goodison Park that moved them eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target for Sean Dyche's side.

Mykolenko landed awkwardly on his ankle before the break. He received treatment and carried on until the interval when he was replaced by Ashley Young.