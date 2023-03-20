Register
‘Body language’ - Sean Dyche makes interesting Everton observation

Everton moved two points clear of the Premier League zone after a 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:01 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 07:31 GMT

Sean Dyche believes that the body language of his Everton players have improved in attacking areas on the road.

The Toffees earned a 2-2 draw at Chelsea to move two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. A dramatic 89th-minute Ellis Simms equaliser delivered the visitors a precious point.

It was a second straight away game that Everton scored two goals, having also shared a 2-2 stalemate at Nottingham Forest.

Before that, the Blues had scored just one goal in eight matches on their travels. And Dyche feels the improvement is because his troops now have the freedom to miss.

Dyche said: “I spoke to the players and told them they've got to have the freedom to miss. You can't have glory all of the time, you've got to have the intent to score and if you miss, so what? You won't be hearing it from me, you'll only here from me if you're not in there with the intent to score. You can see that that body language is changing.

“I show them clips. Look at the body language compared to maybe earlier in the season - just driving into the box with more intent, taking away the noise that it can be one player who score. That's nonsense. Anyone can score, every time you go in the box you can score a goal. Set-pieces, we looked a threat from again tonight.

“Finding ways to effect football, that's a big belief in mine. We'd all love to play the beautiful game, including me, but you've got to find ways of scoring goals, creating goals and defending. That's what we're working on, finding ways of doing that. I thought that was on show in the second half.”

