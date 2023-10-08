Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admitted he’s concerned his side will be in a Premier League relegation battle after they were comprehensively beaten by Everton.

The Toffees delivered a 3-0 win to earn a maiden victory at Goodison Park this season. Sean Dyche’s side were dominant throughout, with James Garner opening the scoring on eight minutes before Jack Harrison doubled the advantage in the 42nd minute. Abdoulaye Doucoure then sealed the three points for Everton on the hour mark.

As a consequence, Bournemouth’s wait for a top-flight win this term still eludes and they sit 19th in the table. Iraola, speaking at his post-match press conference, admitted the opening goal being conceded so early was ‘key’ to the result of the encounter.

The Cherries chief said: “When you are in the relegation spots like we are now, you have to be worried. You have to continue working, you have to improve. For me, the first thing we have to do is be much more solid defensively. We are conceding too easy goals. They are taking us from the games. We have to keep the concentration for 100 minutes, otherwise, it is very difficult.

“I think the first goal took a little bit of confidence from us, especially in the build-up. I think it is too easy a goal to concede. It was key today because it gives them the confidence, it also gives them the momentum. When you are facing this kind of game, it is very important you start well. We talked about starting well, in the first minute putting the pressure on. The way we conceded the first goal especially, it turned everything around.”