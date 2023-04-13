Everton’s future stadium has been nominated for a special honour alongside nine other grounds.

Everton will move into their new stadium during the 2024/25 season and, if all goes well with the UK’s bid, it will be one of 10 stadiums in Euro 2028.

The official final bid was submitted on Wednesday for the UK and Ireland to host the European championships, with the decision set to be revealed in September later this year.

Alongside Bramley-Moore is the likes of Hampden Park, Wembley Stadium, St. James Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to name a few.

Other big hitters include the Etihad Stadium, Aviva Stadium, the Principality Stadium, Villa Park and Casement Park.

Of course, that leaves out famous arenas such as Old Trafford, Anfield and Celtic Park but the potential exposure for the city, and the stadium, would certainly be welcomed.

Therefore, here’s how the future Everton ground will compare capacity-wise to its other nine nominees.

1 . Wembley Stadium, London Capacity - 90,000

2 . The Principality Stadium, Cardiff Capacity - 74,500

3 . Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Capacity - 62,850

4 . Etihad Stadium, Manchester Capacity - 53,400