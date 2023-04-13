Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
26 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago Euro 2028 stadium list revealed if UK and Ireland bid successful

How Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium compares to 10 other arenas in Euro 2028 bid - gallery

Everton’s future stadium has been nominated for a special honour alongside nine other grounds.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

Everton will move into their new stadium during the 2024/25 season and, if all goes well with the UK’s bid, it will be one of 10 stadiums in Euro 2028.

The official final bid was submitted on Wednesday for the UK and Ireland to host the European championships, with the decision set to be revealed in September later this year.

Alongside Bramley-Moore is the likes of Hampden Park, Wembley Stadium, St. James Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to name a few.

Other big hitters include the Etihad Stadium, Aviva Stadium, the Principality Stadium, Villa Park and Casement Park.

Of course, that leaves out famous arenas such as Old Trafford, Anfield and Celtic Park but the potential exposure for the city, and the stadium, would certainly be welcomed.

Therefore, here’s how the future Everton ground will compare capacity-wise to its other nine nominees.

Capacity - 90,000

1. Wembley Stadium, London

Capacity - 90,000

Capacity - 74,500

2. The Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Capacity - 74,500

Capacity - 62,850

3. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Capacity - 62,850

Capacity - 53,400

4. Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Capacity - 53,400

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BIDWembley StadiumIrelandHampden ParkTottenham Hotspur