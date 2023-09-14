Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Branthwaite, Calvert-Lewin, Dele: full Everton injury list and potential return games - gallery

Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Sep 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 07:04 BST

Everton have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Toffees have taken just one point from their opening four fixtures, which leaves them in the relegation zone. Sean Dyche believes that performances have warranted more than their tally, although Everton’s manager accepts that results are also required.

Injuries at the formative stage of the campaign have been also been a factor. Fitness issues have been worse than you’d expect, with Dyche able to name only seven players on the bench for the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break.

Ahead of the clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday, here’s the latest on the Everton injury front and when those who’ve had issues could be back.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

1. Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The centre-back pulled out of England under-21 duty because of a minor groin injury but Everton expect him to be back after the break. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept.

2. Jarrad Branthwaite - groin

The centre-back pulled out of England under-21 duty because of a minor groin injury but Everton expect him to be back after the break. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Made a brave block against Sheff Utd from point-blank range in stoppage-time and was then withdrawn. He shouldn’t be sidelined from that issue. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept.

3. James Tarkowski - head

Made a brave block against Sheff Utd from point-blank range in stoppage-time and was then withdrawn. He shouldn’t be sidelined from that issue. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept.

The striker has missed the past two games, having been ‘touch and go’ to feature at Sheff Utd. He was spotted in training last week, which was positive news. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept.

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - facial

The striker has missed the past two games, having been ‘touch and go’ to feature at Sheff Utd. He was spotted in training last week, which was positive news. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page