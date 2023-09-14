Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Everton have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Toffees have taken just one point from their opening four fixtures, which leaves them in the relegation zone. Sean Dyche believes that performances have warranted more than their tally, although Everton’s manager accepts that results are also required.

Injuries at the formative stage of the campaign have been also been a factor. Fitness issues have been worse than you’d expect, with Dyche able to name only seven players on the bench for the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break.

Ahead of the clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday, here’s the latest on the Everton injury front and when those who’ve had issues could be back.

1 . Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2 . Jarrad Branthwaite - groin The centre-back pulled out of England under-21 duty because of a minor groin injury but Everton expect him to be back after the break. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3 . James Tarkowski - head Made a brave block against Sheff Utd from point-blank range in stoppage-time and was then withdrawn. He shouldn’t be sidelined from that issue. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept.