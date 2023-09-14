Branthwaite, Calvert-Lewin, Dele: full Everton injury list and potential return games - gallery
Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Everton have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 Premier League season.
The Toffees have taken just one point from their opening four fixtures, which leaves them in the relegation zone. Sean Dyche believes that performances have warranted more than their tally, although Everton’s manager accepts that results are also required.
Injuries at the formative stage of the campaign have been also been a factor. Fitness issues have been worse than you’d expect, with Dyche able to name only seven players on the bench for the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the international break.
Ahead of the clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday, here’s the latest on the Everton injury front and when those who’ve had issues could be back.