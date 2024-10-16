Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Ndiaye: full Everton injury list and potential return games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Viatliii Mykolenko and more.

Everton are back in action when they make the trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Toffees endured a difficult start to the season, but picked up before the international break by going three games unbeaten. Now ahead of the next hiatus of the campaign, Sean Dyche will be eyeing his side building momentum with fixtures against Ipswich, Fulham, West Ham and Southampton.

Injuries have been an issue for Everton in the formative stage of the campaign and Dyche will want to get as many troops back available. Ahead of the Ipswich encounter, here’s a look at the current situation and which players could be back.

Jarrad Branthwaite - thigh

The centre-back has made just one appearance so far this term. After having groin surgery in the summer, Branthwaite was highly impressive in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace before suffering a minor thigh issue. Dyche wasn’t overly concerned about the England international’s issue, though, and Branthwaite posted images of himself in training recently, which is always a good sign.

Potential return game: Ipswich, Saturday 19 October.

Vitalii Mykolenko - calf

The left-back was another surprise absence for the Newcastle draw. Mykolenko also recently missed two games because of illness. He has a small strain and Everton opted not to take any risks. Mykolenko has subsequently been omitted from Ukraine’s squad for the international break.

Potential return game: Ipswich (A), Saturday 19 October.

Iliman Ndiaye - ankle

The forward was forced off for Senegal in a 4-0 win over Malawi last week. But fears were allayed as Ndiaye came off the bench in the reverse fixture on Tuesday - a 1-0 win for the Lions of Teranga.

Potential return game: Ipswich (A), Saturday 19 October. Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back hasn’t made a first-team appearance since suffering his serious issue last April. Patterson has now played three games for the under-21s, with his most recent outing being 90 minutes in a 4-2 loss to Wolves. He will have used the international break to continue to build fitness and could be in Dyche’s thoughts.

Potential return game: Ipswich (A), Saturday 19 October.

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has been absent since last month’s international break having suffered his issue on Republic of Ireland duty. Dyche revealed before Newcastle that the Blues will use the break for Coleman to get closer to fitness.

Potential return game: Ipswich (A), Saturday 19 October or Fulham (H), Saturday 26 October.

Armando Broja - foot

The striker arrived at Everton on deadline day from Chelsea with his issue. Broja is working back towards full fitness and is reportedly back in light training. The Albania international is being brought on slowly and likely to play for the under-21s before being ready for the first team.

Potential return game: Early November.

Youssef Chermiti - foot

The forward was forced to have surgery just days before the season started. Chermiti will also require minutes for the under-21s ahead of a first-team return.

Potential return game: Early November.