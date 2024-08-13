Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League opening fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton raise the curtain on their 2024-25 Premier League season when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees’ final pre-season friendly ended in a 1-1 draw against Serie A side AS Roma. Sean Dyche will be happy with what he’s seen from his troops for the most part, although Everton’s injury list is larger than what might be expected as this stage.

Ahead of the Brighton clash, here’s the latest on the fitness front and whether some players could return for the opening game of the campaign.

Seamus Coleman - calf

Everton’s captain has had numerous niggling injuries over the past year. Coleman felt a calf issue against Roma and came off in the 32nd minute and was set to be assessed. Manager Dyche said: “Unfortunately, it looks like he’s nicked his calf. We’re not sure at the moment how serious that is, but I don’t think it’s too serious – the way he came off – but we’ll just have to hope for the best.”

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Saturday 17 August.

James Garner - calf

The midfielder was an absentee for Everton’s 3-0 win over Preston earlier this month and again not involved in the Roma game. Dyche did allay fears that Garner’s issue wasn’t as severe as some of the speculation on social media. After Preston, Dyche said: “Jimmy's is hopefully going to settle down quick quickly. It's a calf, we're not exactly sure how the body will respond yet but I don't think it will be too long.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Saturday 17 August or Tottenham (A), Saturday 24 August.

Jarrad Branthwaite - groin

The centre-back has missed the entire pre-season period after having groin surgery earlier in the summer. Branthwaite, who has been the subject of interest from Manchester United this summer, heads into the new campaign after an immense 2023-24. However, he looks set to miss the Brighton game. = Dyche said after Roma: “Still not there yet. I don’t think he’ll be there for next Saturday. He still has work to do yet.”

Potential return game: Tottenham (A), Saturday 24 August.

Michael Keane - knee

The central defender has garnered plenty of praise from Dyche in pre-season. But Keane was absent for the 6-0 win over Motherwell behind closed doors and the Roma clash. Dyche revealed Keane was set to return to training this week. He said: “Keano will be more likely. He just nicked his medial ligament but nothing too serious. It was too much of a risk today but we’re hoping he can train from Monday onwards or certainly Tuesday onwards so that’s a positive. We’re looking to get all these guys fit as quickly as we can.”

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Saturday 17 August

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back has been on the treatment table since the start of April after suffering a serious hamstring injury in a 5-0 loss at Chelsea. Patterson subsequently missed the Euros with Scotland and has not featured in pre-season. A return to training at the end of the month has been mooted but he will need time to build fitness.

Potential return: September

Youssef Chermiti - foot

The striker looked sharp in pre-season but sustained a foot injury in training that required surgery. Chermiti is set for a period on the sidelines, although no time frame has been given. A club statement said: Everton can confirm Youssef Chermiti has undergone minor surgery on a foot injury. The Blues striker sustained the problem during a training session at Finch Farm. The 20-year-old will now begin rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical team.”

Potential return: N/A.

Dele Alli - groin

The midfielder is out of contract at Everton but returned to the club this summer to get fit. Dele has not played a competitive game since April 2023 when on loan at Besiktas. It’s understood that the focus still remains on getting Dele fit before he makes a likely return to action with the under-21s. The Toffees will then make a decision on whether to hand him a new deal.

Potential return: N/A.

Stanley Mills - knee

The 20-year-old was enjoying an impressive loan spell at Oxford United before a knee problem curtailed his time at the Kassam Stadium in January. Mills has been on the mend since.

Potential return: N/A.