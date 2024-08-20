Getty Images

Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite, James Garner, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti and Stanley Mills.

Everton opened their 2024-25 Premier League season with a 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees suffered defeat in their maiden game for a third successive campaign - and now turn their attention to a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

But at this early stage, Sean Dyche already has selection problems, with several players currently injured. Here’s a look at the players who are sidelined and when they could potentially return.

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has a calf issue that forced him to miss the Brighton game. It’s nothing too serious but enough to mean he will miss the Spurs clash.

Potential return game: Doncaster (H), Tuesday 26 August.

James Garner - calf

The midfielder has been on the treatment table for around three weeks. He’s still on the road to recovery and will be absent against this weekend.

Potential return game: Doncaster (H), Tuesday 26 August.

Ashley Young - suspension

The 39-year-old was given a straight red card against Brighton, which Dyche didn’t disagree with. Everton won’t appeal and he must serve a one-game suspension.

Potential return game: Doncaster (H), Tuesday 26 August.

Jarrad Branthwaite - groin

The key centre-back had minor surgery earlier in the summer. Branthwaite will likely need some time to build up his match sharpness as Everton won’t want him to break down midway through the campaign.

Potential return game: Doncaster (H), Tuesday 26 August.

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back continues his rehab from hamstring surgery in April. Patterson is just getting back into team training yet will have to build fitness and may get some minutes in the under-21s before back in the first-team fray.

Potential return: September

Youssef Chermiti - foot

The striker had a minor operation earlier this week after picking up his problem in training. Dyche said after Brighton that Chermiti, who caught the eye in pre-season, is still several weeks away from being available.

Potential return: September

Stanley Mills - knee

The versatile 20-year-old is coming towards the end of the serious issue he suffered in January during a productive loan spell at Oxford United. Mills is likely to be in the under-21s for a period before being considered to be involved with Dyche’s side.

Potential return: September