Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Ndiaye: full Everton injury list and potential return games

Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.

Everton are preparing for their third pre-season friendly of the summer when they make the trip to Coventry City tonight (19.45 BST).

The Blues have yet to win in their friendly campaign, although Sean Dyche is scarcely panicking. The emphasis in the 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers and 2-1 loss to Salford City was on building fitness levels, with Everton’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton now under three weeks away.

In addition, Dyche’s side have had some injury issues at this stage and they have been ultra-cautious to not aggravate any problems. Ahead of the Coventry game, here’s a look at who’s been unavailable and when they might return.

James Tarkowski

The centre-back has been ever-present in the Premier League for Everton since arriving two years ago. However, Tarkowski has been struggling with a glute issue that meant he left the training camp in Ireland prematurely and has not played in the opening two friendlies. The 31-year-old is reportedly back in training, though.

Potential return game: Coventry (A), Tuesday 30 July.

Jarrad Branthwaite

The 22-year-old’s name has filled the column inches throughout the summer, with Everton turning down two bids from Manchester United. Branthwaite also hasn’t played in the opening two friendlies and Dyche admitted after Salford that the centre-half is likely to miss the two games this week.

Potential return game: AS Roma (H), Saturday 10 August.

Iliman Ndiaye

The summer signing from Marseille featured in the second half against Sligo but was absent for the trip to Salford. Dyche revealed the attacking midfielder had a knock and should be ‘back around it’ this week.

Potential return game: Coventry (A), Tuesday 30 July or Preston (A), Saturday 3 August.

Idrissa Gana Gueye

The midfielder impressed in the Sligo game but was not risked against Salford, with Dyche saying Everton had to be careful. Gueye is ‘coming through things’ but the Coventry game may perhaps come a tad early.

Potential return game: Coventry (A), Tuesday 30 July or Preston (A), Saturday 3 August.

Vitalii Mykolenko

The defender suffered ankle ligament damage in April that ruled him out of the end of last season. Mykolenko did go to Euro 2024 with the Ukraine but he played just one of their three games. Dyche admitted during the Ireland camp that Mykolenko hit a setback but after the Saflrod game revealed the left-back is ‘coming through things’.

Potential return game: Preston (A), Saturday 3 August.

Nathan Patterson

The right-back has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury in April, which meant he missed the Euros with Scotland. Patterson had surgery and Dyche said after the Sligo encounter that the ex-Rangers man was making good progress. However, it remains to be seen when he could be back.

Potential return game: N/A

Dele Alli

The midfielder is training with Everton despite his contract expiring. Dele is building fitness following his injury-ravaged period, having not played a game since April 2023 when on loan at Besiktas. Dyche revealed post-Salford that the ex-Tottenham ‘still has a bit to go with fitness’ before he can feature.

Potential return game: AS Roma (H), Saturday 10 August.

Jesper Lindstrom

The attacker signed for Everton on the eve of the Salford game and was not required for duty - instead he was given the weekend to acclimatise to his new surroundings. Lindstrom arrives fit and Dyche believes he’ll be up and running ‘pretty quickly’ so could feature against Coventry.

Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper is still enjoying a deserved breaking having been instrumental to help England reach the final of Euro 2024. The loss to Spain was little more than two weeks ago so Pickford may be given another week off before returning to duty.