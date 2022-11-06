Brendan Rodgers makes Goodison Park crowd claim after Everton’s loss to Leicester

Everton fell to a 2-0 loss to Leciester in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers spoke of his delight after Leicester City claimed victory over Everton at 'hostile' Goodison Park.

Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes were on target for the Foxes in a 2-0 win as they moved out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leicester deserved to claim all three points against the below-par Toffees. Rodgers knew the challenge his troops faced at Goodison and heaped praise on his side's performance.

The Foxes manager said: "It was a fantastic performance. You come to Goodison and you know you're going to be in for a game. The crowd really get behind the team and support the team.

“So I was really pleased with how we defended, our concentration, we didn't give away too many opportunities but then our confidence and composure with the ball - in an environment that can be tough - we played with a real calmness and quality.

“Just frustrated in the first half when we broke into so many positions but just didn't find the right pass or quality. But over the course of the game, the players were very good.”

Rodgers continued: “I'm just so happy for the players and the supporters, they've had some tough results in the early part of the season. They know you've got to come here and turn up at Goodison because it's a hostile environment.