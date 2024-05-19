Brentford explain Neal Maupay transfer decision as permanent Everton option confirmed
Brentford have confirmed that Neal Maupay will return to Everton at the end of his loan spell.
The striker has spent the 2023-24 campaign at the Bees, having scored eight goals and recorded four assists in 33 appearances in all competitions. Brentford have the option to sign Maupay on a permanent basis. But the Bees have not taken up that clause.
Director of football Phil Giles said: “Neal has made a massive contribution to Brentford during both of his spells with the club. He has completely justified the decision to bring him back on loan, contributing important goals and being a key part of the squad.
“Brentford retains the option to bring Neal back permanently if we wish, but we have explained that we will pause that decision for now, having already signed Igor Thiago from Club Brugge.”
Everton signed Maupay from Brighton in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £15 million. But the Frenchman endured a difficult 2022-23 season at Goodison Park, netting only once in 27 games.
Maupay was allowed to rejoin Brentford after the Toffees signed Beto and Youssef Chermiti from Udinese and Sporting CP respectively.
