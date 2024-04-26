Brentford provide Ivan Toney injury update ahead of Everton clash

Man Utd give Ivan Toney transfer saga another twist as Liverpool scout £50m centre-half

Brentford are hopeful that Ivan Toney can feature for their trip to Everton.

The Toffees head into the Goodison Park encounter against the backdrop of successive wins - most recently a 2-0 triumph over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. It’s moved Sean Dyche’s side eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and a win - coupled with Luton failing to beat Wolves - will see Everton safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford have come through a dip and form and won their previous two matches, while they are unbeaten in their past five. Last time out they hammered Luton 5-1 without Toney.

The England striker returned from an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations earlier this year. He has bagged four goals in 13 appearances this term.

But Toney is doubtful to feature at Goodison as things stand. Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “[Toney] is progressing, it is better, and I hope he is available for Saturday. There is still one more training.