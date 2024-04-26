Brentford provide Ivan Toney injury update ahead of Everton clash
Brentford are hopeful that Ivan Toney can feature for their trip to Everton.
The Toffees head into the Goodison Park encounter against the backdrop of successive wins - most recently a 2-0 triumph over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. It’s moved Sean Dyche’s side eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and a win - coupled with Luton failing to beat Wolves - will see Everton safe.
Brentford have come through a dip and form and won their previous two matches, while they are unbeaten in their past five. Last time out they hammered Luton 5-1 without Toney.
The England striker returned from an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations earlier this year. He has bagged four goals in 13 appearances this term.
But Toney is doubtful to feature at Goodison as things stand. Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “[Toney] is progressing, it is better, and I hope he is available for Saturday. There is still one more training.
“Ivan just loves to play football. He just wants to get out there and play. All footballers have that same feeling, and, of course, the Euros are coming up and that’s important. But he’s also aware that it’s important to be fit to go out and perform.”
