Everton vs Brenford team news as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa miss international duty.

Everton go in search of just a second home victory of the season when they face Brentford on Saturday (3pm GMT).

The Toffees have endured a mixed opening to the campaign. They presently sit 16th in the Premier League table after being held to a 0-0 draw at West Ham before the international break commenced.

Given it’s Everton’s final season at Goodison Park before the move to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, supporters want to end on a high. Yet so far, they have managed to celebrate a solitary triumph in their five fixtures - a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the end of September.

However, fans will head to the Grand Old Lady knowing there is an opportunity against Brentford. The Bees sit 11th but that is only because of their outstanding home form. On their travels, Thomas Frank’s men have had their struggles and have yet to collect a single point from five fixtures. There have been tricky trips to Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Manchester United and high-flying Fulham, but Sean Dyche and Everton should head into the encounter believing three points are a genuine opportunity.

And if Brentford are without their two key attackers then the Blues’ chances of prevailing will be boosted markedly. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa have been in prolific form for the Bees, with the blow of Ivan Toney’s summer departure very much being softened. Mbeumo has already raced to eight Premier League goals, while Wissa is trailing his Gtec Community Stadium strike partner by just one. The latter fired a double in Brentford’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth last time out.

However, both could be doubtful to face Everton having not featured for their respective nations during the international break. Mbeumo was absent for Cameroon’s 0-0 draw against Namibia last week. Manager Marc Brys confirmed that the ex-Troyes man has sustained an injury. Cameroon face Zimbabwe tomorrow and Mbeumo has been ruled out per reports.

Wissa, meanwhile, pulled out of DR Congo duty for games against Guinea and Ethiopia. A statement from the country’s football federation said: “Yoane Wissa injured, will remain rested with his club. He will miss the November rally. We wish him a good recovery.”

Everton will be hoping that Jarrad Branthwaite shakes off his issue after pulling out of England’s squad. The centre-back made just his second start of the season against West Ham, having had groin surgery in the summer. The Toffees may also welcome back Dwight McNeil, who missed out against the Hammers because of a knee issue.

Seamus Coleman (hamstring) remains doubtful after missing Republic of Ireland duty. Armando Broja is now in training having arrived on loan from Chelsea on summer transfer deadline day with an Achilles issue. However, Dyche has admitted the striker will need a games programme before being ready for first-team duty. James Garner (back), Tim Iroegbunam and Youssef Chermiti (both foot) remain sidelined.