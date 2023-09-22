Brentford v Everton injury news as 8 out and 4 doubts

Everton are set to face Brentford this weekend in the Premier League.

Everton travel to London to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford this weekend where they will be hoping to kickstart their dismal start to the Premier League season. The Toffees have lost four games already this season and have endured incredibly frustrating afternoons at Goodison Park in tight losses to Fulham and Wolves so far.

Last time out saw them dominated by high-flying Arsenal who won by a single goal, but Sean Dyche’s side were toothless in attack and managed just one shot on target. They now face a Brentford side who are winless in their last three league games and they’ve won just once this season which gives them hope of pulling off a result on Saturday evening.

In terms of injuries, Dyche is close to having a fully fit squad, but there are some doubts. Here’s the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Doubt - Jack Harrison Dyche confirmed Harrison would not be in line to start this weekend, but hinted he may be on the bench after rejoining team training.

2 . Out - Andre Gomes The midfielder hasn’t featured this season and had been troubled with a calf issue. Dyche confirmed he’s not fit to play yet.

3 . Out - Seamus Coleman The Everton skipper is on the training pitch but he is only running at the moment and building his strength back up after a lengthy lay-off since May.