Brentford v Everton injury news as 8 out and 4 doubts

Everton are set to face Brentford this weekend in the Premier League.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:04 BST

Everton travel to London to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford this weekend where they will be hoping to kickstart their dismal start to the Premier League season. The Toffees have lost four games already this season and have endured incredibly frustrating afternoons at Goodison Park in tight losses to Fulham and Wolves so far.

Last time out saw them dominated by high-flying Arsenal who won by a single goal, but Sean Dyche’s side were toothless in attack and managed just one shot on target. They now face a Brentford side who are winless in their last three league games and they’ve won just once this season which gives them hope of pulling off a result on Saturday evening.

In terms of injuries, Dyche is close to having a fully fit squad, but there are some doubts. Here’s the latest team news for both sides.

1. Doubt - Jack Harrison

2. Out - Andre Gomes

3. Out - Seamus Coleman

4. Out - Dele Alli

Still working on his fitness after an injury setback, his return date is unknown.

