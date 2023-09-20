Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Brentford vs Everton team news: seven players ruled out and five more doubtful - gallery

Everton and Brentford injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST

Everton make the trip to Brentford on Saturday - and will finally be hoping to break their duck for the season.

The Toffees have endured a challenging start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, having collected just one point from their opening five fixtures. Manager Sean Dyche admitted he thought that his side would have had more points on the board by now - but accepts the table doesn’t lie.

A 1-0 loss to Arsenal last weekend leaves Everton in the relegation zone, with significant sections of supporters already fearing another dogfight will ensue after narrowly surviving in the past two campaigns.

Brentford have had a decent opening to the campaign, taking six points so far and sit 11th although they were defeated 1-0 at Newcastle United in their previous game.

Ahead of the encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium (15.00 BST), here’s an early look at the injury news for both sides.

1. Brentford vs Everton team news. Picture: Chloe Knott/Getty Images

The Everton captain is back working on the grass but still to return to team training as he battles back from a knee injury suffered in April.

2. Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain is back working on the grass but still to return to team training as he battles back from a knee injury suffered in April. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Toffees midfielder had hip surgery in April and is still not ready to feature.

3. Dele - out

The Toffees midfielder had hip surgery in April and is still not ready to feature. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

The winger has still to play for Everton since signing from Leeds United because of a hip injury. Harrison is now in team training but much will depend on whether Dyche feels he is fit enough to be involved.

4. Jack Harrison - doubt

The winger has still to play for Everton since signing from Leeds United because of a hip injury. Harrison is now in team training but much will depend on whether Dyche feels he is fit enough to be involved. Photo: Gareth Copley

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsBrentfordSean DychePremier League