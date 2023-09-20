Everton make the trip to Brentford on Saturday - and will finally be hoping to break their duck for the season.

The Toffees have endured a challenging start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, having collected just one point from their opening five fixtures. Manager Sean Dyche admitted he thought that his side would have had more points on the board by now - but accepts the table doesn’t lie.

A 1-0 loss to Arsenal last weekend leaves Everton in the relegation zone, with significant sections of supporters already fearing another dogfight will ensue after narrowly surviving in the past two campaigns.

Brentford have had a decent opening to the campaign, taking six points so far and sit 11th although they were defeated 1-0 at Newcastle United in their previous game.

Ahead of the encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium (15.00 BST), here’s an early look at the injury news for both sides.

1 . Brentford vs Everton team news. Picture: Chloe Knott/Getty Images

2 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain is back working on the grass but still to return to team training as he battles back from a knee injury suffered in April. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3 . Dele - out The Toffees midfielder had hip surgery in April and is still not ready to feature. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images