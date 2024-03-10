Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche says that Everton 'have got to get hurt' to end their lacklustre goalscoring form.

The Toffees haven't won in 11 Premier League games as they slipped to a 2-0 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The visitors had 23 shots on goal but could not find the back of the net, while United bagged two first-half penalties through Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Everton have persistently missed chances throughout the game, having bagged just 29 goals in 28 games and are four points above the relegation zone.. Dyche, who came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest during his playing days, recalled what legendary manager Brian Clough used to say when his teams struggled to find the back of the net after the United reverse.

Dyche said: "I spoke to the players afterwards. You have got to get hurt to score a goal sometimes as Brian Clough used to say, it can’t all be glorious goals, you have got to get hurt, and that is what I am not seeing.

“We are getting into some key areas but the ones that are the awkward goals, the ones that are a challenge, the ones that you have to be hungry enough to get hurt to score a goal.