Brighton braced for triple injury blow for Everton clash as seven players could be absent

Brighton injury news ahead of their clash against Everton in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 5th May 2023, 07:26 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 07:40 BST

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful that Brighton will have a trio of players back for their clash against Everton on Monday.

The high-flying Seagulls earned a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Manchester United last night to keep their hopes of European qualification alive. Alexis Mac Allister scored a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.

That was despite Brighton being without striker Evan Ferguson and Pascal Gross for the clash.

Most Popular

Everton travel to the AMEX Stadium hoping to give their Premier League survival bid a significant fillip. The Toffees are in the relegation zone and one point adrift of safety with four games remaining.

De Zerbi admits that defender Joel Veltman will not feature against Everton - and Ferguson and Gross are doubts.

The Brighton chief said: "I think Joel Veltman has a not big, but not a small injury. I think he can't play on Monday. With Pascal Gross we will see the day before the [Everton] game. I didn't want to take any risks with him, he is too important for us. With Evan, [Ferguson] I hope he is okay for Monday but I don't know and I don't want to take risks with the players."

Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Lallana (hamstring), Jakub Moder (ACL) and Jeremy Sarmiento (metatarsal) are currently absent.

