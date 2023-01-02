Brighton team news ahead of Everton clash in the Premier League.

Alexis Mac Allister has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion duty - and could be available to face Everton tomorrow.

Mac Allister reported back for training today after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.

The 24-year-old scored one goal in six appearances in Qatar to help his country claim the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Mac Allister returned to Argentina to celebrate his country's triumph. As a result, he missed Brighton's 3-1 victory over Southampton on Boxing Day and the 4-2 loss against Arsenal on New Year's Eve.

But he's now back at Brighton and may return to their squad for the clash against Everton at Goodison Park if deemed fit enough.