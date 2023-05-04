Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium.

Everton arguably have four of the biggest games left in their history this season in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation.

The Toffees face the start reality of jettisoning out of the top flight for the first time in 61 years - and that would spell horrendous news for the club.

As things stand, Sean Dyche’s side are 19th in the table but have time to hurl themselves to safety. Yet they swiftly need to pick up having not won in seven matches following a 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

Everton now prepare to face a potent Brighton & Hove Albion side at the AMEX Stadium on Monday (17.30 BST). The Seagulls are pushing for a European place and thrashed the Blues 4-1 in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in January.

Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the new teams for both sides.

1 . Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium.

2 . Seamus Coleman - doubtful The Everton captain was stretchered off against Leicester. He’s not suffered ACL damage but could still be unavailable.

3 . Ben Godfrey - doubtful The defender missed out at Leicester with a groin issue.

4 . Ruben Vinagre - out The Sporting Lisbon loanee has suffered an injury that will ‘keep him out for some time’ according to Dyche.