Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
17 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
18 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
23 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Brighton vs Everton team news: eight players ruled out and three doubts - gallery

Everton and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th May 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 08:45 BST

Everton make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday desperate for a result.

The Toffees find themselves firmly in the Premier League relegation scrap and have just four matches remaining. Sitting 19th and a point adrift of safety, Sean Dyche and his side require a big performance.

Everton are winless in seven games yet showed some signs of promise in their 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week. However, they face a Brighton side who are full of confidence and pushing for European qualification. The Seagulls beat Manchester United 1-0 via a last-gasp penalty last Thursday and have quality all over the pitch.

Still, the Toffees must be determined to cause an upset if they’re to haul themselves out of their mire.

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the injury news for both sides.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium.

1. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium.

The Everton captain was stretchered off against Leicester. He’s not suffered ACL damage but won’t play again this season.

2. Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain was stretchered off against Leicester. He’s not suffered ACL damage but won’t play again this season.

The defender missed out at Leicester with a groin issue and will be sidelined again.

3. Ben Godfrey - out

The defender missed out at Leicester with a groin issue and will be sidelined again.

The Sporting Lisbon loanee has suffered an injury that will ‘keep him out for some time’ according to Dyche.

4. Ruben Vinagre - out

The Sporting Lisbon loanee has suffered an injury that will ‘keep him out for some time’ according to Dyche.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Team newsBrightonSean DychePremier League