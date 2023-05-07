Everton and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the AMEX Stadium.

Everton make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday desperate for a result.

The Toffees find themselves firmly in the Premier League relegation scrap and have just four matches remaining. Sitting 19th and a point adrift of safety, Sean Dyche and his side require a big performance.

Everton are winless in seven games yet showed some signs of promise in their 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week. However, they face a Brighton side who are full of confidence and pushing for European qualification. The Seagulls beat Manchester United 1-0 via a last-gasp penalty last Thursday and have quality all over the pitch.

Still, the Toffees must be determined to cause an upset if they’re to haul themselves out of their mire.

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the injury news for both sides.

2 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain was stretchered off against Leicester. He’s not suffered ACL damage but won’t play again this season.

3 . Ben Godfrey - out The defender missed out at Leicester with a groin issue and will be sidelined again.

4 . Ruben Vinagre - out The Sporting Lisbon loanee has suffered an injury that will ‘keep him out for some time’ according to Dyche.