Everton look to put further distance between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone when they make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees managed to move out of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace earlier this week. However, Sean Dyche's side's performance was below-par, particularly in the first half, and they required an 84th-minute Amadou Onana header to rescue a point.

Everton are out of the demotion places on goal difference, although it's now eight games without a league win. There have been some difficult fixtures in that period, including facing champions Manchester City and top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur twice, but victories are required. While Everton are hoping their 10-point deduction will be reduced when the outcome of their appeal is finally released, results on the pitch also need to improve.

Brighton's form has been up and down of late. They thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 last time out, although recently lost 4-0 to strugglers Luton Town.

Everton will also take confidence from the emphatic 5-1 triumph in last season's meeting against the Seagulls at the AMEX Stadium, while they shared a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park earlier this campaign.

Ahead of the clash, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits.

1 . Solly March - out The midfielder hasn't played for Brighton since October because of a knee injury and may not feature again this season. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2 . Jooa Pedro - out Brighton's top scorer has a muscle injury and Brazil's manager has already ruled him out of selection for next month's international break.

3 . Julio Enciso - out The forward is closing in on returning from a long-term knee injury but the Everton clash may come too soon.