The Brighton manager has injuries to contend with as they travel to face Everton.

Brighton travel to face Everton on Saturday afternoon but they will have to do it without two key figures in Pervis Estupinan and Solly March.

Everton lost out heavily to Roberto De Zerbi's side at Goodison Park last season but they more than returned the favour later in the season as they romped to a stunning 5-1 victory that was one of the most surprising games of the Premier League season.

Heralded as a great side from their incredible performances last season, Brighton have been wildly entertaining so far this campaign, but they currently sit seventh after defeats to AEK Athens, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham - while they are still a brilliant side, they are certainly a team that is easier to play against at the current time.

One player they have truly missed is left-back Estupinan who has been sidelined for their last five games and it's no shock that they've won just once during that time.

March was filling in at left-back and while it worked to a certain extent, Brighton missed his quality further up the pitch. It has forced De Zerbi to call upon centre-backs and midfielders to fill in that role as well as moving to a back three against Fulham last time out, which failed to take off in a poor 1-1 draw.

One boost for the Seagulls is that Tariq Lamptey is fit to return for Brighton but Jakub Moder, March and Danny Welbeck all miss out. Even if Lamptey comes in, he's played just 417 minutes so far and will be rusty against an Everton outfit who are utilising the wide areas far more effectively this season.

It is unclear what set-up we will see from Brighton but one thing is clear - Everton need to target the wider areas and try and find success there.