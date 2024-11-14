Broja, McNeil, Iroegbunam: full Everton injury list and potential return games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury news on Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Youssef Chermiti and Seamus Coleman.

Everton have had a mixed season so far.

The Toffees find themselves 16th in the Premier League table after 11 games, having picked up 10 points. Losing their opening four games gave Sean Dyche’s side an uphill battle - especially given they led Bournemouth and Aston Villa by two goals before succumbing to successive defeats.

Results have picked up, though, with Everton losing just one of their subsequent seven league games and most recently recording a 0-0 draw at West Ham. However, there are sections of supporters who are demanding further improvements from Dyche and his side as they’ve argued performances have been found wanting.

In fairness to Dyche, he’s not had it easy in terms of the injuries he’s had to cope with this season. The Goodison Park boss will be hoping to use the current international break to get some of his troops back fit, with the Toffees next facing Brentford on Saturday 23 November. With that in mind, here’s a look at the current fitness situation.

Seamus Coleman - hamstring

The Everton captain suffered his latest setback in training. Coleman was not involved against West Ham after pulling up in training and has subsequently pulled out of Republic of Ireland duty. Dyche suggested the right-back’s issue wasn’t severe but it will depend on how it settles.

Potential return game: Brentford (H), Saturday 23 November.

Dwight McNeil - knee

The forward was forced off in a 1-1 draw against Fulham last month. While McNeil managed to feature in the 1-0 loss at Southampton, his problem flared up and he was absent at West Ham. The international break should allow the ex-Burnley man to recover, though.

Potential return game: Brentford (H), Saturday 23 November.

Armando Broja - Achilles

Everton fans are starting to look forward to seeing the Chelsea loanee in action. He’s yet to make his debut after arriving with an injury. Broja is expected to step up his workload in training during the international break, although Dyche has admitted the striker needs a games programme before being ready for the first team given his lengthy absence.

Potential return: mid-December

Youssef Chermiti - foot

The Portugal under-21 international suffered wretched luck as he required surgery just before the season - having caught the eye during the summer friendly programme. Chermiti is yet to be back in training behind Broja in terms of his recovery. Will also need minutes for the young Blues.

Potential return game: N/A

James Garner - back

The midfielder has had a frustrating time in terms of fitness issues this season. Garner has missed the previous seven games and Dyche, speaking on 31 October, admitted the ex-Manchester United man would be out for longer than a month.

Potential return: mid-December

Tim Iroegbunam - foot

The £9 million summer signing from Aston Villa made a fine start to his Everton career but has been absent since the previous international break because of a stress fracture. Everton will understandably be cautious given the nature of his issue.

Potential return game: December.