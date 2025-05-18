Bruno Fernandes at Goodison Park. (Photo by Zohaib Alam - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The Manchester United captain has given his verdict on Goodison Park before today’s clash against Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes has sent a classy message to Everton ahead of their final match at Goodison Park.

The Toffees will leave their 133-year home after today’s Premier League fixture against Southampton. The Grand Old Lady is one of the most historic and iconic grounds in England, but Everton are preparing for a new chapter when they move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of next season.

The new state-of-the-art facility will move Everton forward in terms of the revenue the club can accrue. Fernandes arrived at United from Sporting CP in 2020, with the Old Trafford captain scoring four times at Goodison in total.

And the Portugal international has admitted that it is disappointing Everton are leaving the famous stadium as it ‘drives you as a player’. Fernandes said via United’s club website: "It is [quite sad] and I think some of the stadiums are so iconic that, in the beginning, everyone is a little bit disappointed with the change.

"I think the Everton fans will be really happy that they have a big stadium now. A bigger stadium, they have better conditions in the new stadiums, and I think it’s always good.

"We keep with them and stay with the memories that a stadium gives to football. I think it’s a very special stadium with a very good atmosphere. I think, and I hope, that they can recreate that at the new stadium because I feel it’s a place where it is very good to go and play because the atmosphere is very nice. I mean it’s very, very loud at the stadium.

"I do like to play in these kind of stadiums because I think this is what drives you as a player. When you’re growing up and seeing all these places, firing you up and everything. You want to be in that stadium and you want to be in this kind of atmosphere.

"So I made very good memories there. I think it’s an iconic stadium that will always be an iconic stadium. But now, I think Everton fans and players have to create new memories in the new stadium. But what is very good also is that means the club is going forwards and doing something new, trying to make the club grow and be better, and give more chance to more fans to come to the stadium."