Burnley vs Everton. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton aim for a fourth successive victory when they make the trip to Burnley on Saturday (17.30 GMT).

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League last season month saw them plummet into the relegation zone. Having battled the drop in the previous two campaigns, there were fears that Everton would go down with their points docking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Sean Dyche's side have rallied brilliantly. Three wins over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Chelsea means that Everton are four points above the drop zone and would be 10th without the deduction.

Indeed, the Blues are building momentum and there's a palpable team spirit in the camp. Dyche now heads back to Turf Moor where he spent 10 years as manager - although there'll be little sentiment held by the Everton boss. Burnley languish in the drop zone and there are fears they'll be immediately demoted back to the Championship, having won only two games so far against fellow strugglers Sheffield United and Luton Town.