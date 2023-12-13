Burnley vs Everton team news: eight players out and three more doubtful for Premier League clash
Everton and Burnley injury news ahead of the Turf Moor clash.
Everton aim for a fourth successive victory when they make the trip to Burnley on Saturday (17.30 GMT).
The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League last season month saw them plummet into the relegation zone. Having battled the drop in the previous two campaigns, there were fears that Everton would go down with their points docking.
However, Sean Dyche's side have rallied brilliantly. Three wins over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Chelsea means that Everton are four points above the drop zone and would be 10th without the deduction.
Indeed, the Blues are building momentum and there's a palpable team spirit in the camp. Dyche now heads back to Turf Moor where he spent 10 years as manager - although there'll be little sentiment held by the Everton boss. Burnley languish in the drop zone and there are fears they'll be immediately demoted back to the Championship, having won only two games so far against fellow strugglers Sheffield United and Luton Town.
Ahead of the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits.