Everton make the trip to Burnley in the Premier League looking to ease their relegation woes.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Burnley will be without Ben Mee against Everton.

The Clarets captain has missed the past three matches, most recently the 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a blow for Burnley ahead of their crunch relegation battle against the Toffees at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

Everton are 17th - four points and two places above the home side - and the result of the encounter will have a big impact on who finishes in the bottom three this season.

The Clarets will also be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters.

But Matej Vydra, who has not played for Dyche’s side since January, could return after being given an run-out for the under-23s against Southampton.

Dyche told reporters: “Ben won't be fit yet. He's making progress, still a bit to go I think.

“The others are a bit more long term.

“Vyds might get around it, he played 60 minutes the other day but still needs a bit of football ideally but we are not in the ideal world.”