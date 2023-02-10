Everton have been dealt a fitness blow up top ahead of their visit to Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Monday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton is challenged by William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on February 04, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The striker played over an hour in Dyche's first match in charge of the club - a much-needed 1-0 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park last weekend.

However, he is now battling a hamstring issue that is likely to result in him missing out on a Merseyside derby visit to Anfield.

"We're still monitoring him," Dyche said. "It will be touch and go, at best, I would think. We're hoping it settles down as quickly as possible."

In terms of other concerns, the new Toffees boss added: "We're okay at the minute, a few knocks and bruises so nothing too major."

Dyche's options have been boosted by the recent return to training of both James Garner (back) and Ben Godfrey (knee).

The Englishman also offered an update on Michael Keane, who is working his way back to full fitness after a spell on the sidelines.

He added: "I spoke to him last week, he's getting his true fitness. We had a behind-closed-doors game in the week, which was really valuable for us as a staff and for the players to lock in some minutes.

"I think he just needs that and the training. We've changed obviously from when he was last with us but he knows roughly how we work and the expectations we've got of the players physically.

"He's looking to adapt towards that and he certainly looked sharp the other day and he knows there's a depth to his fitness that still needs to improve but he's working hard."

