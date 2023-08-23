Everton aim to pick up their first points of the season when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees are winless in their opening two games of 2023-24. A narrow 1-0 loss to Fulham was followed up by a comprehensive 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Certainly, Sean Dyche will want to break Everton’s duck swiftly given that the club have been in a Premier League relegation battle in the past two campaigns. Already, some are starting to fear a third is on the cards.

Wolves themselves have lost their opening two games and have been tipped to finish towards the foot of the table given their financial problems.

Ahead of the game, here’s the latest on the Everton injury and fitness front.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin received treatment in Everton's loss to Aston Villa.

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - facial The striker was withdrawn with a suspected fractured cheekbone at Vila, adding to his frustrations. Now must follow FA concussion protocol before he can return. Potential return game: Sheffield United (A), Sat 1 September.

3 . Andre Gomes - calf Muscle tightness meant he was omitted against Villa. Injury didn’t sound too serious. Potential return game. Wolves (H), Sat 26 August.