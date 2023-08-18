Register
Calvert-Lewin, McNeil, Harrison: full Everton injury list and potential return games - gallery

Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Dele Alli, Jack Harrison and the rest ahead of Aston Villa clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Aug 2023, 07:02 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 08:19 BST

Everton prepare for their second game of the 2023-24 season when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Toffees suffered a 1-0 opening-day loss to Fulham at Goodison Park last week. Sean Dyche’s side created plenty of chances to win the game yet lacked the composure required in the final third.

But Everton should take encouragement from the performance although they’ll know more ruthlessness will be paramount.

The Blues have some injury issues at this early stage of the campaign. Dyche will give an update when he addresses the media later today but, as things stand, here’s a look at the current situation at Goodison Park.

The striker was managed carefully during pre-season and was omitted against Fulham for being short of fitness. He played against Man Utd in a training game earlier this week and now Dyche must decide if Calvert-Lewin is ready to feature. Potential return: Aston Villa (A), Sun 20 August.

The striker was managed carefully during pre-season and was omitted against Fulham for being short of fitness. He played against Man Utd in a training game earlier this week and now Dyche must decide if Calvert-Lewin is ready to feature. Potential return: Aston Villa (A), Sun 20 August.

The on-loan Leeds forward arrived with an issue that kept him out of pre-season. He’ll need some weeks to get up to speed. The international break early next month may help his recovery. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sat 16 September.

The on-loan Leeds forward arrived with an issue that kept him out of pre-season. He’ll need some weeks to get up to speed. The international break early next month may help his recovery. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sat 16 September.

The winger suffered ligament damage in a pre-season friendly at Stoke. Dyche said that McNeil would be out for ‘weeks’ but was not any clearer. His recovery is likely to be taken day-to-day. Potential return game: Sheffield United (A), Sat 2 September.

The winger suffered ligament damage in a pre-season friendly at Stoke. Dyche said that McNeil would be out for ‘weeks’ but was not any clearer. His recovery is likely to be taken day-to-day. Potential return game: Sheffield United (A), Sat 2 September.

