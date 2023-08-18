Everton prepare for their second game of the 2023-24 season when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Toffees suffered a 1-0 opening-day loss to Fulham at Goodison Park last week. Sean Dyche’s side created plenty of chances to win the game yet lacked the composure required in the final third.

But Everton should take encouragement from the performance although they’ll know more ruthlessness will be paramount.

The Blues have some injury issues at this early stage of the campaign. Dyche will give an update when he addresses the media later today but, as things stand, here’s a look at the current situation at Goodison Park.

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring The striker was managed carefully during pre-season and was omitted against Fulham for being short of fitness. He played against Man Utd in a training game earlier this week and now Dyche must decide if Calvert-Lewin is ready to feature. Potential return: Aston Villa (A), Sun 20 August.

3 . Jack Harrison - hip The on-loan Leeds forward arrived with an issue that kept him out of pre-season. He’ll need some weeks to get up to speed. The international break early next month may help his recovery. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sat 16 September.