Everton injury list ahead of the Premier League fixture against Wolves.

Everton make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday aiming to give their Premier League survival hopes a big lift.

The Toffees are one point and one place above the drop zone heading into the penultimate day of the campaign.

A 5-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion gave Sean Dyche’s hopes of avoiding the drop a huge boost. And while they were defeated 3-0 by champions-elect Manchester City last time out, Everton could take encourgement from plenty of their performance.

But the Blues did suffer several injury problems before and during the City game. Ahead of the clash against Wolves at Molinuex, here’s a look at the current Everton injury list.

1 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - groin The striker came off feeling tight at half-time against City. Much will depend on how Calvert-Lewin has been feeling this week ahead of the Wolves game. Potential return: Wolves (A), Sat 20 May.

2 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Vitaliy Mykolenko of Everton applauds prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leicester City at Goodison Park on November 05, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) The left-back suffered an injury on the eve of the City loss. Dyche said Everton will ‘wait and see’ about his issue. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 20 May.

3 . Ben Godfrey - groin The versatile defender has missed the past three games and was not ready to feature against City. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 20 May.

4 . Tom Davies - unknown Absent against City but Dyche was hopeful the midfielder’s injury would settle down this week. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 20 May.