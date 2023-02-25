Sean Dyche was in the stands as Everton under-21s played Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Sean Dyche has insisted he will try to watch Everton under-21s games when he’s able to.

The Toffees boss was present last week at Southport’s Haig Avenue to watch Paul Tait’s side in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior players James Garner and Nathan Patterson both featured as they made returns from respective back and knee injuries.

Stanley Mills bagged his ninth goal of the season against Tottenham, while Isaac Price is another highly rated at the club. Both made first-team appearances under former manager Frank Lampard this season.

Dyche’s firm focus is ensuring that Everton avoid Premier League relegation this season. But he’s also keen to learn about the younger crop of players at Goodison Park, with Mills and Price training regularly with the first team.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s clash against Aston Villa, Dyche said: “I’m learning as I go. That’s why I went to the game and I’ll try to get to a few when I can to take in that group and speaking with the coaches as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve been full on at the minute, laying down what we think is right for the first-team squad, which they have been part of, but also drifting down the club and getting to know the coaches and the players.