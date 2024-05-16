Coventry midfielder Callum O'Hare. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare has scored 10 goals this season.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted he expects Callum O’Hare to depart the club despite being offered a new contract.

The attacking midfielder has spent the past five years at the Sky Blues - first on loan before joining on a permanent basis after his release from Aston Villa. O’Hare has been at the fulcrum to help Coventry not only consolidate in the Championship but becoming play-off contenders. Last term, they were beaten in the play-off final by Luton Town on penalties, although the 26-year-old was sidelined with a knee injury.

However, this season O’Hare has been talismanic for Robins’ side. He scored 10 times and recorded four assists in 36 games - which included a goal in Coventry’s thrilling FA Cup penalty shootout loss to Manchester United after a 3-3 draw.

O’Hare’s deal at the CBS Arena is set to expire in a matter of weeks and he has been linked with several clubs heading into the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Everton are expected to operate in the free-agent market because of their perilous financial situation, with manager Sean Dyche admitting he will be ‘juggling sand’ when it comes to the business he can complete.

O’Hare is likely to be in demand - and Robins isn’t expecting Coventry to keep their talisman.Via the Coventry Telegraph, the Sky Blues boss said: “I have just said in the dressing room, I’m not going to give up on you. But we started laughing and I know that he’s probably going to choose somewhere else to go."

“Who knows, Callum may turn around at the end of this season, although I doubt it, and say he wants to stay. But we don’t know yet. It’s one of those things where we can hope, but whatever happens we will look to improve where we can.”

Everton are expected to bolster their attacking options in the transfer window, having scored only 39 Premier League goals this season. Only Sheffield United have netted fewer.