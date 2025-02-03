Everton were keen on the Chelsea duo earlier in the transfer window.

Chelsea have confirmed that Carney Chukwuemeka has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The midfielder was on the Toffees’ radar in the winter transfer window. But a deal was unable to be made with Armando Broja currently on loan at Everton from Chelsea. Premier League rules meant it was not possible as clubs cannot loan more than one player from another Premier League outfit.

Everton had been in talks about potentially ending Broja’s agreement after he suffered an ankle injury last month - but terms could not be reached.The Blues had also explored the potential to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from the Stamford Bridge side.

The attacking midfielder has been a peripheral figure since joining Chelsea from Leicester City for £30 million last summer. But Dewsbury-Hall features on the bench as they face West Ham United in the Premier League tonight which means that he will not be on the move.

A Chelsea statement said: “Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

“The 21-year-old has featured five times for the Blues this term, with his most recent outing coming in our UEFA Conference League win over Astana. Signed from Aston Villa in August 2022, Chukwuemeka has made 32 first-team appearances and scored two goals.

“He will now continue his development in the Bundesliga with Dortmund and we look forward to supporting Carney during his loan.”

Everton look set to make just one signing in the transfer window. They have yet to officially announce the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo on loan, with an obligation to buy if he makes a certain number of appearances.