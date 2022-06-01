Conor Gallagher thrived on loan at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season and now Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to bring him to Everton.

Conor Gallagher insists he's not yet thought about his future heading into next season amid Everton links.

The midfielder enjoyed a scintillating 2021-22 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallagher, 22, scored eight goals and recorded three assists in 34 appearances to help Patrick Viera's side finish 12th in the Premier League.

He's also broken into the England squad and is currently on duty ahead of four Nations League games this month.

Gallagher is a reported target for Everton if he's loaned out again by Chelsea as Frank Lampard plots his summer recruitment.

But the ex-West Brom man insists he's not thought that far ahead yet.

What’s been said

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gallagher said: “I'll say again. At Palace this season, it's been incredible and I've loved every minute of it.

“The fans, players, staff, Patrick have just been amazing with me. I've got to thank them all, it's been unreal.

“But, you know, the season has just finished and I've come straight here with England.

“I know it's not what you want to hear, it's boring but it’s true.

“I've not thought about it and I'm just focused on the four games here with England.”

Conor Gallagher in action for Crystal Palace against Everton. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Will Conor Gallagher join Everton?

Everton certainly need to bolster their options in midfield.

Donny van de Beek is returning to Manchester United following his underwhelming loan spell during the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Fabian Delph is out of contract. Although he played a crucial role to help the Toffees retain their Premier League status, there are question marks around his injury record.

There’s also uncertainty surrounding the future of Jean-Phillipe Gbamin, who was sent on loan to CSKA Moscow in February.

Gallagher would add more creativity and dynamism to the Everton engine room but much could depend on Chelsea’s plans for him.