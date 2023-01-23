Everton transfer news as Newcastle United target Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana are reportedly wanted by Chelsea.

Chelsea are reportedly ‘considering’ taking advantage of Everton’s current predicament by targeting duo Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana in the January transfer window.

The Toffees have sacked Frank Lampard as manager, with the club 19th in the Premier League. In addition, there is widespread calls from fans for changes to the Goodison Park hierarchy while there are ongoing financial issues.

Advertisement

The Telegraph reports that big-spending Chelsea are ‘sensing an opportunity’ and may move for Gordon and Onana.

Everton turned down a bid for Gordon from Chelsea in the summer. He was left on the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United. Newcastle United are also said to be keen on Gordon and a price tag of £40 million has been mooted.