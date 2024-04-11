Everton play their first match since being hit with their latest Premier League points deduction when they make the trip to Chelsea on Monday evening (20.00 GMT).

The Toffees were docked two points earlier this week for being guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 2022-23 season. Sean Dyche’s side also had six points taken off them for breaking spending regulations in 2021-22.

As a result, Everton have been dragged back within two points of the relegation zone. The Blues should be 14th in the table and comfortably clear of the drop - yet are in another battle for survival.

The squad cannot allow the decision to impact them, though. Dyche’s side had been in a rough patch of form before arresting a 13-match winless streak by defeating Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park last weekend.

They now prepare to face a Chelsea outfit who have stuttered throughout the campaign despite their lavish spending. Mauricio Pochettino’s men suffered a late 2-2 draw at basement side Sheffield United in their previous game.

Everton earned a 2-0 win in the the reverse fixture at Goodison in December, while they have drawn on their past two visits to Stamford Bridge. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the early team news for both clubs.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder continues his recovery from a groin injury.

2 . Amadou Onana - minor doubt Did not feature against Burnley as he was described as 'too sore' after coming through training. A chance he'll be back.

3 . Arnaut Danjuma - doubt The on-loan Villarreal forward is continuing his comeback from an ankle injury. Everton have been cautious but there's a chance Danjuma could be back in the squad.