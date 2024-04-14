Everton play their first match since being hit with their latest Premier League points deduction when they make the trip to Chelsea on Monday evening (20.00 GMT).

The Toffees were docked two points earlier this week for being guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 2022-23 season. Sean Dyche’s side also had six points taken off them for breaking spending regulations in 2021-22.

As a result, Everton have been dragged back within two points of the relegation zone. The Blues should be 14th in the table and comfortably clear of the drop - yet are in another battle for survival.

The squad cannot allow the decision to impact them, though. Dyche’s side had been in a rough patch of form before arresting a 13-match winless streak by defeating Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park last weekend.

They now prepare to face a Chelsea outfit who have stuttered throughout the campaign despite their lavish spending. Mauricio Pochettino’s men suffered a late 2-2 draw at basement side Sheffield United in their previous game.

Everton earned a 2-0 win in the the reverse fixture at Goodison in December, while they have drawn on their past two visits to Stamford Bridge. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the early team news for both clubs.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder continues his recovery from a groin injury.

2 . Lewis Dobbin - out The 21-year-old continues to recover from an ankle problem. He scored his first Everton goal in the 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison in December.

3 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - minor doubt The striker has scored two goals in as many games but missed a training session last week because of a hamstring issue. Dyche was not overly concerned, though.