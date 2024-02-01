Chris Wilder believes Mason Holgate has a 'big part' to play in Sheffield United's Premier League relegation battle.

The Everton defender's loan spell at Southampton has been mutually terminated. He made just seven appearances for the Championship high-flyers.

But he's completed a switch to Sheffield United for the rest of the campaign. The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the table and in a dogfight for survival along with 18th-placed Everton.

Toffees manager Sean Dyche admitted that the transfer is 'highly favourable' for the club. The feeling is mutual for United manager Wilder.

He told the Blades' website: "Mason's desire to come here and join our fight is huge for me. He's got a point to prove, he's a local lad who knows what Sheffield United are all about, he has his finger on the pulse and knows what to expect here.