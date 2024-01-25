When Everton take a chance to look back on the season so far at the halfway stage, they may come to the conclusion that some deals may need to be done.

With financials looking tight, it hasn't stopped them from being linked to a number of players in the market, be it incomings or outgoings.. The free agent and loan market is there as a lower cost option, but there are potential outgoings, as certain players attract attention.

Nothing is set in stone and with the 10-point deduction pulling them back into the mix at the bottom of the table, more deals may need to be done. Therefore, with reports cropping up every day, LiverpoolWorld has decided to cover all of the Everton transfer stories in one place for the rest of the window. Here's everything that's happened so far, all the rumours and any deals that are currently close to being completed.