Players could be going in both directions according to the latest reports.

Close, done and maybe: Everton's full transfer window so far as defensive duo targeted - gallery

Sean Dyche may have to deal with some transfer business this month.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:01 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT

When Everton take a chance to look back on the season so far at the halfway stage, they may come to the conclusion that some deals may need to be done.

With financials looking tight, it hasn't stopped them from being linked to a number of players in the market, be it incomings or outgoings.. The free agent and loan market is there as a lower cost option, but there are potential outgoings, as certain players attract attention.

Nothing is set in stone and with the 10-point deduction pulling them back into the mix at the bottom of the table, more deals may need to be done. Therefore, with reports cropping up every day, LiverpoolWorld has decided to cover all of the Everton transfer stories in one place for the rest of the window. Here's everything that's happened so far, all the rumours and any deals that are currently close to being completed.

1. Maybe: Jota

The former Celtic attacker was hot property in the summer before he joined Al-Ittihad. His time there has been difficult and he is currently out of the league squad and is ineligible for league games, and he is looking to end his Saudi nightmare. There's a few teams interested from the Premier League but Everton are one who could secure a short-term-loan.

2. Maybe: Mason Holgate

The defender is currently on loan at Southampton but he is struggling for game time and could return to seek another loan.

3. Maybe: Ben Godfrey

The defender has played just 180 minutes this season and he is being targeted by Sheffield United. It's unlikely that he will be allowed to leave without a replacement.

4. Done: Kalvin Phillips

The Man City midfielder is set to join West Ham on a 6-month loan spell, with an option to buy. Everton were alongside several clubs are vying for the temporary signing but the Hammers have been the ones to strike a deal.

