Register
BREAKING
Players could be going in both directions according to the latest reports.Players could be going in both directions according to the latest reports.
Players could be going in both directions according to the latest reports.

Close, done and maybe: Everton's full transfer window so far as key player is targeted - gallery

Sean Dyche may have to deal with some transfer business this month.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 11th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 10:26 GMT

When Everton take a chance to look back on the season so far at the halfway stage, they may come to the conclusion that some deals may need to be done.

With financials looking tight, it hasn't stopped them from being linked to a number of players in the market, be it incomings or outgoings.. The free agent and loan market is there as a lower cost option, but there are potential outgoings, as certain players attract attention.

Nothing is set in stone and with the 10-point deduction pulling them back into the mix at the bottom of the table, more deals may need to be done. Therefore, with reports cropping up every day, LiverpoolWorld has decided to cover all of the Everton transfer stories in one place for the rest of the window. Here's everything that's happened so far, all the rumours and any deals that are currently close to being completed.

The midfielder has been integral since Dyche's arrival and penned a new deal earlier this season. However, interest from Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq has come in for the former Watford player. Everton are likely to push back against any interest.

1. Maybe: Abdoulaye Doucoure

The midfielder has been integral since Dyche's arrival and penned a new deal earlier this season. However, interest from Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq has come in for the former Watford player. Everton are likely to push back against any interest.

Everton, and Sean Dyche, have insisted they want to keep the attacker and he said at his press conference ahead of the Aston Villa clash that: “Danjuma is an Everton player. That’s it. He’s never been outside our plans." However, Lyon has since allowed Chelsea loanee Diego Moreira to depart and they could target the attacker once again.

2. Done: Arnaut Danjuma

Everton, and Sean Dyche, have insisted they want to keep the attacker and he said at his press conference ahead of the Aston Villa clash that: “Danjuma is an Everton player. That’s it. He’s never been outside our plans." However, Lyon has since allowed Chelsea loanee Diego Moreira to depart and they could target the attacker once again.

With the option of joining either Everton or Sevilla, the youngster has opted to move to Spain to take on the challenge of helping last season's Europa League winners to move away from safety. They currently sit 17th in La Liga.

3. Done: Hannibal Mejbri

With the option of joining either Everton or Sevilla, the youngster has opted to move to Spain to take on the challenge of helping last season's Europa League winners to move away from safety. They currently sit 17th in La Liga.

He has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona but Dyche was quick to squash any reports of a move away for now, but the summer could see more interest come his way.

4. Done: Amadou Onana

He has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona but Dyche was quick to squash any reports of a move away for now, but the summer could see more interest come his way.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page