Players could be going in both directions according to the latest reports.

Close, done and maybe - Every Everton January transfer window link assessed - gallery

Sean Dyche's side have endured a quiet window so far but they have been linked with plenty of incomings and outgoings as well.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 29th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 18:09 GMT

Everton's January window will be remembered for the news that the club was charged a second time for allegedly breaching financial fair play rules.

Money was already tight having been charged earlier in the season - a charge which led to their 10-point deduction. However, their form on the pitch hasn't been strong either.

Their FA Cup loss to Luton in the dying seconds proves that their form is just poor right now and perhaps a signing could help to reinvigorate a struggling side. The reports have been there throughout the window, but their lack of finances has meant transfers have been virtually impossible. Still, here's the full story of their window so far.

1. Maybe: Said Benrahma

The West Ham forward has struggled this season and has fallen down the pecking order and is available to sign. Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. Done: Kalvin Phillips

The Man City midfielder has joined West Ham on a 6-month loan spell, with an option to buy. Everton were alongside several clubs vying for the temporary signing but the Hammers have been the ones to strike a deal.

3. Done: Hannibal Mejbri

With the option of joining either Everton or Sevilla, the youngster has opted to move to Spain to take on the challenge of helping last season's Europa League winners to move away from safety. They currently sit 17th in La Liga.

4. Done: Amadou Onana

He has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona but Dyche was quick to squash any reports of a move away for now, but the summer could see more interest come his way.

