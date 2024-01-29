Everton 's January window will be remembered for the news that the club was charged a second time for allegedly breaching financial fair play rules.

Money was already tight having been charged earlier in the season - a charge which led to their 10-point deduction. However, their form on the pitch hasn't been strong either.

Their FA Cup loss to Luton in the dying seconds proves that their form is just poor right now and perhaps a signing could help to reinvigorate a struggling side. The reports have been there throughout the window, but their lack of finances has meant transfers have been virtually impossible. Still, here's the full story of their window so far.