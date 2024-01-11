When Everton take a chance to look back on the season so far at the halfway stage, they may come to the conclusion that some deals may need to be done.

With financials looking tight, it hasn't stopped them from being linked to a number of players in the market, be it incomings or outgoings.. The free agent and loan market is there as a lower cost option, but there are potential outgoings, as certain players attract attention.

Nothing is set in stone and with the 10-point deduction pulling them back into the mix at the bottom of the table, more deals may need to be done. Therefore, with reports cropping up every day, LiverpoolWorld has decided to cover all of the Everton transfer stories in one place for the rest of the window. Here's everything that's happened or could happen so far.

1 . Close: Arnaut Danjuma According to Le Equipe, Danjuma has agreed terms with Lyon and he could end his loan spell early on Merseyside. He has never been picked consistently by Dyche and Villarreal want him to be a starter elsewhere and he could complete a deal within a few days.

2 . Close - Hannibal Mejbri The young Manchester United midfielder has two offers on the table: Sevilla or Everton on a short-term loan. Having impressed in the Championship last season, he is ready for a step up which could come at Goodison, but it is entirely up to the players. And Fabrizio Romano claims a decision is 'coming soon'.

3 . Maybe: Frank Onyeka According to the Guardian, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka is wanted by Everton. He is allowed to leave Brentford this window on loan and Fulham are also interested, according to the Guardian. Everton targeting another midfielder here. Photo: Ryan Pierse