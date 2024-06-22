Acun Ilicali. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is reportedly wanted by Everton, West Ham and Ipswich Town.

Everton-linked defender Jacob Greaves has been given the green light to leave Hull City - by the club’s owner.

Greaves is a reported transfer target for the Toffees in the summer window. Sean Dyche’s side’s interest could accelerate should Jarrad Branthwaite be sold, although Manchester United are a long way off meeting Everton’s valuation.

Greaves has made 177 appearances for Hull and was named in the Championship Team of the Season for 2023-24. He helped the Tigers finish seventh in the table and miss out on the play-offs by three points.

The 23-year-old has attracted significant Premier League suitors, with West Ham and newly-promoted Ipswich said to be admirers along with Everton. And Hull owner Acun Ilicali has admitted Greaves - who has two years remaining on his contract - can leave the Yorkshire side if he simply asks to.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, Ilicali said: “These will come soon I think. Some small talkings about them, yes, there are and serious offers will come, I think in the next two to three weeks, this is the information I'm getting from Tan (Kesler - vice-chairman) all of the time.

"He's (Tan Kesler) feeling like there will be some offers coming and I will underline something again; if you ask me, I will never sell them. The only reason (I will sell them) they will come to me and say that they want to go.

“I advised (Keane Lewis) Potter not to go, and if he had stayed that year, it would be good for him and us together and one year later, he could go. Again, about these boys (Greaves and Jacob Philogene) if they feel like they're going to play and they're going to be successful for me, their future is more important always above my benefits.