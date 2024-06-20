A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton have reportedly completed a £9m move for Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old looks set to be the club’s first signing of the summer and the midfielder featured 15 times under Unai Emery last summer - including five times in the Europa Conference League. Prior to that, he enjoyed a successful loan at QPR last season, making 32 appearances and scoring twice.

He also has two goals in seven games for England’s U20 side and is a highly-rated youngster that will bolster Sean Dyche’s midfield options. Romano confirmed the move on X, after days of reports building up to the move. He wrote: ‘Everton have completed deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam for fee around £9m, medical to follow.’ He also wrote that Jack Harrison was ‘next’ for Everton to complete; the Leeds United winger enjoyed a commendable season-long-loan at Goodison Park last season and, after recent talks, he looks set to sign on again in a similar deal. With Leeds failing to secure promotion, Harrison’s clear aspirations for Premier League football look set to be granted by Everton, and he will look to build on the four goals and three assists he managed in 35 games last season.

Another piece of important news regarding Everton and Aston Villa is the reports from the Athletic that Lewis Dobbin could be heading in the other direction. Patrick Boyland broke the news on the website to confirm that Vila have held positive talks to sign Dobbin in a separate deal. Selling an academy product is a huge boost for combating profit and sustainability issues and the 21-year-old winger could help the club keep hold of a key asset such as Jarrad Branthwaite.

Dobbin managed 15 appearances under Dyche last season but started just once in the league. Given his lack of experience and the manager’s trust in Dwight McNeil, it was hugely difficult for him to force his way into the side. Yet, there were positive signs to note as he netted his first senior goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison.