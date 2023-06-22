Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic turned down a new deal at Everton and has been linked with Luton Town.

Asmir Begovic revealed he's been in discussions with clubs about his next move after leaving Everton.

The goalkeeper spent the past two years at Goodison Park. Arriving on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2021, Begovic made a total of 10 appearances having been behind Jordan Pickford in the Goodison Park pecking order.

Begovic was offered a new deal to remain at Everton although he opted to turn it down.

Premier League new boys Luton Town have been mooted as one possible destination for the former Chelsea and AC Milan shotstopper.

And although Begovic would not give names on who he may next join, he did admit there is interest.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Still very much a free agent. I guess it's that time of year; lots of rumours, lots of stories, everything is going around but it's all good fun.

