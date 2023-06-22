Register
Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Asmir Begovic revealed he's been in discussions with clubs about his next move after leaving Everton.

The goalkeeper spent the past two years at Goodison Park. Arriving on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2021, Begovic made a total of 10 appearances having been behind Jordan Pickford in the Goodison Park pecking order.

Begovic was offered a new deal to remain at Everton although he opted to turn it down.

Premier League new boys Luton Town have been mooted as one possible destination for the former Chelsea and AC Milan shotstopper.

And although Begovic would not give names on who he may next join, he did admit there is interest.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Still very much a free agent. I guess it's that time of year; lots of rumours, lots of stories, everything is going around but it's all good fun.

“The next two weeks will become a little bit clearer. There have definitely been some conversations with certain people, certain clubs and I think in the next few weeks they're going to heat up as June goes on into July and pre-season - we'll see what happens.”

