Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is a rumoured Everton transfer target.

Mark Robins is hopeful that Viktor Gyokeres will commit his future to Coventry City amid Everton transfer links.

Gyokeres is enjoying a prolific season for the Sky Blues. The 24-year-old has plundered an impressive 19 goals and eight assists in all competitions, with Coventry sitting eighth in the Championship and three points outside the play-offs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton were reportedly interested in Gyokeres during the January transfer window - and are said to still be keen with attacking reinforcements required in the summer. Premier League rivals Leeds United and Fulham have also been named as potential suitors.

Gyokeres, 24, is out of contract at Coventry in June 2024. The Coventry Telegraph reports that the club are in discussions with the Sweden international over an improved deal.

And when asked if there is any progress with any players whose deals are ticking down, Sky Blues manager Robins replied: "Well I will let you know when things progress to a level. Obviously, there’s a process to go through so we will follow that process, but things move forward all the time. We are working towards certain goals and, hopefully, we can achieve those sooner rather than later.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Football Insider has reported that Coventry have placed a price tag of £10-12 million on Gyokeres this summer should he not sign a new contract.

A striker is likely to be at the top of Everton’s shopping list given the lack of goals scored this season. The Toffees have netted only 22 goals in 28 games amid their current Premier League battle.