Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini could understand why Everton fans aimed chants at Harry Kane during last night’s Goodison Park draw.

The Toffees moved out of the Premier League relegation zone as they earned a precious point against Spurs. The clash proved highly eventful in the second half, which started with Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sending off in the 57th minute. The Everton midfielder raised a hand at Spurs striker Kane, with referee David Coote immediately showing a red card.

Kane would then open the scoring from the penalty spot 11 minutes after Michael Keane brought down Cristian Romero inside the box - which led to Evertonians calling the England captain a ‘f****** cheat’.

But Blues supporters no doubt felt they got their revenge in the 90th minute when Keane went from villain to hero with a 90th-minute thunderbolt to earn Sean Dyche’s side a deserved draw.

Asked about the chants from the home crowd towards Kane, Stellini responded: “The fans are normal. They are unhappy but, in my opinion, it was a clear red card. It happens sometimes, it’s normal with the fans You have to realise the situation.

“If the fans are unhappy, the decision was taken and I think it was a good decision.”

Arnaut Danjuma was an unused substitute for Tottenham Hotspur. The forward was a target for Everton in the January transfer window and almost sealed a loan move to Merseyside from Villarreal - before he instead joined Spurs at the 11th hour.

However, Danjuma has been handed just 11 minutes of action in the Premier League since arriving at Tottenham.

On the Dutchman’s lack of minutes for the Londoners, Stellini said: Danjuma is one player. We obviously have three important players up front. Today we used Lucas [Moura] and then when we have 10 players after the red card (with Moura being sent off after coming on as a substitute).